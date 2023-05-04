I am ever indebted to this soil as it has inspired me to move forward: President Murmu in her native village

Bariapda: President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Odisha, got emotional while speaking on the occasion of a civic reception hosted in her honour at Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj, her home district today.

“I am ever indebted to this soil. It has inspired me to move forward. Whatever I am today is because of this soil,” she said during her address to the people.

She expressed her gratitude to her father and mother saying that even though they were uneducated but they understood the importance of education. And when no one cared about girls’ study, they raised me and provided me proper education.

Droupadi also narrated about her journey from an educationist to a councilor and from an MLA to a Minister, and now from a Governor to the President of India

“I left native village and went to Delhi and was bound by various responsibilities as the President. So even though I wanted to come back here, I could not. Now I have got the opportunity to be here with you all,” said the President.

President Murmu, who ended her first day visit with civic reception program, had her dinner at her house in Mahuldiha of district.

She is scheduled to pay her tributes to Pandit Raghunath Murmu on his birth anniversary tomorrow. Later, she will visit the Similipal National Park and spend the entire day inside the sanctuary.

On the last day of her visit (on May 6), the President will grace the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada and return to Delhi.