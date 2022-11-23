“I am a victim, it’s not good to spread such lies against me”, says Akshay Parija

Bhubaneswar: Film producer Akshay Parija appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again on Wednesday in connection with Archana Nag case.

Addressing the mediapersons Parija accused “few media houses are irrresponsible reporting baseless things. He threatened to drag all of them to the court. “I am a victim, it’s not good to spread false news against me.”

Akshay Parija’s lawyer says media, ED had called us for discussion not for interrogation. Yesterday the discussion was not over, so we came today morning. We are co-operating with the ED. The discussion is on about extortion and blackmailing.”

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will interrogate Akshay Parija and Shradhanjali Behera face to face.

On November 19, he was asked to appear before ED on November 19 but could not appear citing health issues after returning back from Bangkok.

Parija had filed a complaint with Nayapalli police against Nag for demanding Rs 3 crore after allegedly capturing his intimate photographs.

ED had registered a case against Archana, her associate Shradhanjali Behera, Khageswar and Jagabandhu on November 2. All will be questioned by the ED face to face.