Balasore: Indigenously-developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) successfully test-fired from Balasore in Odisha on Friday.

According to reports, the Indigenously-developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV) successfully test-fired from launch pad no-4 of Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha.

Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV)will help produce long-range cruise missiles and satellites at low cost.