Hyderabad bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bhubaneswar Airport

Bhubaneswar: A Hyderabad bound Indigo flight from Kolkata reportedly had to make an emergency landing at Biju Patnaik International Airport here due to a medical emergency on Thursday.

The Indigo flight 6E-946 was diverted to Bhubaneswar as a passenger complained of breathing problem after taking off from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

The passenger has been identified as Jayabrata Ghost, a 59 year old who was travelling with his family members.

Reportedly, Jayabrata after complaining about the breathing problem was attended by a doctor of Apollo Hospital in the flight itself as it landed in Bhubaneswar. The doctor while diagnosis declared the patient to have suffered from cardiac arrest.

The doctor also advised that the patient should be shifted to the nearest hospital for immediate treatment.

Jayabrata Ghosh was immediately shifted to Capital Hospital’s emergency department in AAI Ambulance along with Indigo staff.

However, the doctor who attended the patient, declared him dead.