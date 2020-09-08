Husqvarna E-01 Electric Scooter To Launch In India Soon; Know more

Earlier this year, Swedish automaker Husqvarna Motorcycles entered the Indian market with two of its motorcycles. After which the company is now planning to launch its first electric scooter to capitalize on the growing electric vehicle segment in India. Let us tell you, no official confirmation has been made about this. However, the company’s new scooter in India will be based on Bajaj’s retro Chetak.

Work on electric bikes: According to a presentation by Pier Mobility, the company’s electric scooter will be premiered next year in the world. Along with this, the company is also planning to introduce the Husqvarna E-Pilen electric bike by 2022. The point to note here is that both the company’s electric vehicles will be manufactured on the same platform. Whose production will be at Chakan Plot of Bajaj Auto.

Husqvarna Electric Scooter E-01: Talking about the leaked photos of the company’s electric scooter, it will be given a sharp design. In which one can find alloy wheels with telescopic front forks and single sided rear shock absorbers with disc brakes at the front and rear. According to the report, it will have a 4kW electric motor. Which is also expected to feature dual-channel ABS with alloy wheels, suspension setup, smartphone connectivity, color instrument console, front and rear disc brakes.

Launching in India: As we said, this electric scooter will use 4kW electric motor and 4.08 kWh lithium-ion battery pack similar to Chetak. Let us tell, Bajaj Chetak claims a range of 95 kilometers in single charge. At the same time, despite the Husqvarna electric scooter E-01 being built in India, there is no guarantee that it will be sold in India. Because the future of premium electric scooter segment in the country is not even at the beginning.