Berhampur Fire

Husband sets wife on fire by pouring sanitizer in Ganjam

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly set ablaze by husband after pouring sanitizer on her  at Mahuda village under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district.

The accused husband Sanjay Pradhan had married to Rita Pradhan four years back and just after 10 days of marriage, husband along with the in-laws started torturing her for dowry and asked her to get two lakhs cash. Following which Rita had registered a complaint at the Mahila Police Station.

Last night, Sanjay poured sanitizer on Rita while she was cooking and set her on fire. She has sustained 30 percent of injuries on her body. She has been admitted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital in Berhampur.

Later, Digapahandi police have started an investigation into the matter.

