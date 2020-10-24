Husband Hacks Wife To Death In Odisha,family dispute suspected

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly killed his wife at Rugudisahi village under Nayakote police limits in Bansapal block of Keonjhar district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Banita Mahakud.

According to sources, Banita’s husband Jadu Mahakud had a heated argument,following which he hacked her to death with a sharp weapon,killing her on the spot.

The accused husband fled from the spot.

The police recovered the body of the deceased,sent it for autopsy and have started probe into the matter.

