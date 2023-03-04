Husband dead, wife injured as bike hits iron pole in Ganjam

Bhanjanagar: In an unfortunate incident, a man died and his wife was severely injured after the bike hit a iron pole on Saturday. The incident took place in Sriramnagar under Bhanjanagar police of Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Bishnucharan Behera of Galeri village under Tarasingi police station.

According to sources, Bishnucharan and his wife were travelling to Bhanjanagar from his village on his bike with his wife, when he suddenly lost balance and hit a iron pole on the roadside. The local people rescued him and admitted him to Bhanjanagar Medical Center where the doctor declared him dead. On the other hand, the Bhanjnagar police seized the body and is investigating the case.