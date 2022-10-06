Husband dead, wife & child critical after bike hits Bolero In Rayagada

Rayagada: In a tragic road mishap, a husband riding bike with wife and their child on it reportedly hit a bolero, killing the husband on the spot and his wife,child sustained critical injuries in Guma Ghati in Rayagada district of Odisha today.

The Identity of the victims are yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, this morning, the victim family on a bike was heading towards Koraput from Rayagada.

While on their way, on National Highway (NH) No 326 the bike rider (husband) lost control of his bike and reportedly hit a bolero which was parked on the road.

As a result, the husband died on the spot and his wife and child sustained critical injuries.

After being informed, the Rayagada Police reached the spot and seized the body. Besides, the police has also sent the mother and child to hospital for treatment.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

It is to be noted that in a similar kind of incident in Bargarh yesterday, a three year old girl and her father were killed in a road accident. The accident took place after a car and a bike collided head on. Resultantly, the man and his minor daughter were killed on the spot.