Hurry! Walk in interview for jobs at GAIL to be held on June 17; check details

If you are in search of jobs, here is an opportunity for you to get employed at the Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL India Limited).

Walk-in-interview will be conducted by the GAIL (India) Limited to recruit Part-Time Medical Consultant (Visiting Doctor) on temporary tenure basis.

Check the job details bellow:

Name of the post: Visiting Doctor

Important Dates: Interview to be held on June 17, 2020 (Wednesday), Time – from 10 AM to 1 PM

Eligibility Criteria: The candidates must be a MBBS. However, preference will be given to the candidates possessing Diploma in Industrial Health besides MBBS degree. Besides, they should have an experience of minimum 1 year. However, priority will be given to candidates having experience in Industrial environment.

Place of appointment: LPG Booster station at G. Konduru, Vijayawada, Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh.

Salary: The selected candidate will get Rs 2,500 will be given per hour on monthly basis. Besides, local conveyance of Rs 7.40 per km would be reimbursed from the place of residence to GAIL’s premises and back to residence for each visit.

How to Apply?

The eligible and interested candidates can attend interview at GAIL (India) Limited, LPG Booster Station, G Konduru, Vijayawada, Krishna District on June 17, 2020 between 10 AM and 1 PM. They need to carry a copy of detailed resume, testimonials confirming the qualifications and experience in original with one set of attested photocopies and two recent passport size photographs during the walk in interview.

Click here for the notification.