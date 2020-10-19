Are you planning to buy a car? Here is a best opportunity for you to get a car at only Rs 799 monthly installment. Tata Motors, India’s multinational automotive manufacturing company, is giving the chance to the people. It has tied up with HDFC Bank to provide finance on passenger vehicles on its passenger vehicles. The company has introduced two schemes for the finance of vehicles under this alliance.

Tata Motors said in a statement that two new schemes ‘Grazuel Step Up Scheme’ and ‘TML Flexi Drive Scheme’ have been introduced in collaboration with HDFC Bank to increase sales and make products easier in the festive season.

The company said that both these plans will be available by the end of November 2020. These can be availed on all cars, sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and electrical vehicles compatible with Bharat Stage-6.

The company said that under the ‘Graduate Step Up Scheme’, consumers can avail the minimum installment of Rs 799 per lakh per month. The EMI will depend on the model and version of the vehicle.

Monthly installments will increase gradually for two years according to the buyer’s convenience. Under the ‘TML Flexi Drive Scheme’, consumers can choose any three months in which they want to pay the minimum installment every year.

The company said that these schemes have been introduced to provide ease to the consumers in filling the installments of the vehicle. Vivek Shrivats, marketing head (passenger vehicle business), Tata Motors, said, “This is part of our drive to make individual vehicles easily available to the public, so that consumers can take advantage of their vehicle in the festive season this year.”

The company said that under these two schemes, it is offering the facility of providing loan of 100 percent of the ex-showroom price on all its passenger vehicles.