Hurry up! Only one more day is there to apply for this government job; Check details

There is a last-day chance for you to apply for this government job if you have not applied so far. The Bihar Police has issued a notification for recruitment on the basis of Combined Competitive Examination by the Under Service Commission. Under this recruitment drive, more than 2000 vacant posts will be filled up.

Qualified candidates who are willing to apply for these posts have this golden opportunity. They can apply for these posts by September 24, 2020. Let us tell you that these recruitment is being done to the posts of Police Sub Inspector and Deputy Sub Inspector (Attendant).

Candidates can get more information related to this job from the official website and the notification link given further. With this, you should now make sure that you are ready for the government job sitting at home only on Safalta.com.

Post Details:

Name and Number of the posts:

Police Sub Inspector: 1998 Posts

Deputy Sub Inspector (Attendant): 215 posts

Educational qualification: For further details related to the candidates educational qualification, see the further notification.

Age limits: The minimum age of candidates is 20 years and maximum age is 37 years according to the posts. See the notification for more information.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 24 September 2020

Application Process:

The application process for the candidate has been started from August 16, 2020. Interested applicants can complete the online application process by September 24, 2020 on these posts. The application completed within the given time will be valid. Before applying, please read the given notification.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and physical test.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.