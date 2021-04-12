Hurry Up! Online Application For Over 2300 Government Posts Begins, Apply Soon

Good news for people who are searching for jobs amid the COVID pandemic. The Department of School Education of Punjab government has issued a notification for the recruitment of over 2300 government posts.

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the Punjab Education Master Recruitment 2021 on or before May 5, 2021.

Important Dates:

Beginning of online application: April 10, 2021

Last Date for Submitting Online Application: May 5, 2021

Vacancy Details of Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2021:

Master Cadre: 2392 Posts

Math: 595 Backlog

Science: 518 Backlog

English: 899 Border Area

English: 380 Backlog

Also Read: OPSC Soil Conservation Officer Recruitment 2021: Online Application For 92 Vacant Posts To Begins From This Date, Check Details

Age Limit:

The applicant should be not less than 18-year-old and more than 37-year-old.

Application Fee for Punjab Education Department Recruitment 2021:

While the candidates who belong to the SC/ ST category will have to pay Rs 500, the ex-serviceman can apply for free. However, the GEN & other category candidates will have to pay Rs 1000.

How to Apply for Punjab Education Department Master Recruitment 2021:

The interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website www.educationrecruitmentboard.com on or before May 5, 2021.

Click here to read more about the Recruitment of Master Cadre Border Area 899 English Posts.

Click here to read more about the Recruitment of Master Cadre Backlog 595 Math Posts.

Click here to read more about the Recruitment of Master Cadre Backlog 518 Science Posts.

Click here to read more about the Recruitment of Master Cadre Backlog 380 English Posts