Coal India Limited Recruitment

Hurry Up! Online Application For Coal India Ending Tomorrow; Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bumper recruitments have been taken out by Coal India Limited (CIL), Ministry of Coal in many positions. Applications have been sought for management trainee (MT) posts here. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website or the following link.

Candidates who want to get jobs in these positions have the last chance to apply. The application process will end by September 30, 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting date for submission of application – September 14, 2020

Last date for submission of online application – September 30, 2020

How to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply online through www.coalindia.in.

Click here for the candidate official website.

Click here to read the official notification.

