Hurry Up! Online Application For 8500 SBI Apprentice Posts Ending On This Day, Apply Soon

Hurry up, if you have not applied for the vacant Apprentice posts being recruited by the State Bank of India (SBI). You need to apply soon as the online application process, which has started from November 20, is ending soon.

However, before registering themselves, the candidates must read the official notification (link given below).

Post Details:

Name of the posts: Apprentice

Number of posts: 8500

Important Dates:

Online application submission date: November 20, 2020

Last date for submission of online application: December 10, 2020

Exam Date: January, 2021 (may be changed required)

Stipend: Rs 15000 / –

Educational Qualifications:

The candidates should have a Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government.

Age Range:

The minimum age for the candidate is 20 years and the maximum age is 28 years.

Application fee:

Candidates coming under the General / EWS and OBC categories have to pay a fine of Rs 300, while the SC / ST / PWD candidates can apply free of cost.

Here’s how to pay the application fee:

Pay the Examination Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply online through the website https://www.sbi.co.in.

Job Location: All India

Selection Process: Selection will be based on online written test and local language test.

Official website

Official notification

Online application link