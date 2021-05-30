Hurry Up! Online Application For 4000 Government Job Ending On This Day

karnataka police constable vacancy 2021
Photo Credit: recruitment.ksp.gov.in

The Government of Karnataka has started recruitment of 4000 posts in the Police Department of the state. The job seekers have to apply soon as the last date for applying for these posts has now come to a close.

Karnataka State Police has invited applications for the post of Constable by releasing a notification on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts of Karnataka State Police. You can apply online by visiting the official website.

The last date to apply is May 31, 2021. The total number of posts is 4000. Applicant candidates must have passed at least tenth, twelfth-grade pass or equivalent from a recognized school. Detailed information is given further.

Details of Posts

  1. Bengaluru (City) – 1500
  2. Mysuru (City) – 180
  3. Hubli – Dharwad – 200
  4. Mangaluru – 155
  5. Bellavi – 150
  6. Bengaluru (District) – 135
  7. Tumkur – 126
  8. Chikballapur – 110
  9. Ramnagar – 130
  10. Mysuru (District) – 115
  11. Chamarajanagar – 65
  12. Hassan – 105
  13. Kodagu – 55
  14. Mandya – 145
  15. Shimoga – 180
  16. Chitradurga – 70
  17. Dakshina Kannada Mangaluru – 75
  18. Udupi – 90
  19. Answer – 130
  20. Chikkamagaluru – 57
  21. Belagavi – 78
  22. Gadag – 79
  23. Railway Bengaluru – 70

Important dates:

  • Starting date for online application: April 23, 2021
  • Last date for submission of application form: May 31, 2021

Educational Qualification:

Applicant Candidates must have passed at least tenth, twelfth-grade pass or equivalent from a recognized school.

Age limit: 

Candidates must be 18 years of age for these posts, the maximum age limit has been set at 25 years. However, reserved classes will be exempted as per rules.

Application fee:

  • For general applicants – Rs 250
  • For ST/SC candidates – Rs 100

Selection Process: Selection for the posts of Karnataka Police Recruitment will be done on the basis of written examination, physical efficiency and interview.

How to apply: You can apply by visiting the official website of Karnataka State Police Department (recruitment.ksp.gov.in/rec20.ksp-online.in).

For more information, you can read the notification by clicking here.

Click here to apply online. 

