Hurry Up! Online Application For 4000 Government Job Ending On This Day

The Government of Karnataka has started recruitment of 4000 posts in the Police Department of the state. The job seekers have to apply soon as the last date for applying for these posts has now come to a close.

Karnataka State Police has invited applications for the post of Constable by releasing a notification on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts of Karnataka State Police. You can apply online by visiting the official website.

The last date to apply is May 31, 2021. The total number of posts is 4000. Applicant candidates must have passed at least tenth, twelfth-grade pass or equivalent from a recognized school. Detailed information is given further.

Details of Posts

Bengaluru (City) – 1500 Mysuru (City) – 180 Hubli – Dharwad – 200 Mangaluru – 155 Bellavi – 150 Bengaluru (District) – 135 Tumkur – 126 Chikballapur – 110 Ramnagar – 130 Mysuru (District) – 115 Chamarajanagar – 65 Hassan – 105 Kodagu – 55 Mandya – 145 Shimoga – 180 Chitradurga – 70 Dakshina Kannada Mangaluru – 75 Udupi – 90 Answer – 130 Chikkamagaluru – 57 Belagavi – 78 Gadag – 79 Railway Bengaluru – 70

Important dates:

Starting date for online application: April 23, 2021

Last date for submission of application form: May 31, 2021

Educational Qualification:

Applicant Candidates must have passed at least tenth, twelfth-grade pass or equivalent from a recognized school.

Age limit:

Candidates must be 18 years of age for these posts, the maximum age limit has been set at 25 years. However, reserved classes will be exempted as per rules.

Application fee:

For general applicants – Rs 250

For ST/SC candidates – Rs 100

Selection Process: Selection for the posts of Karnataka Police Recruitment will be done on the basis of written examination, physical efficiency and interview.

How to apply: You can apply by visiting the official website of Karnataka State Police Department (recruitment.ksp.gov.in/rec20.ksp-online.in).

For more information, you can read the notification by clicking here.

Click here to apply online.