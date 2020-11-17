Hurry Up! Last Day Opportunity To Take Part In UCO Bank Recruitment 2020

Hurry Up! Last Day Opportunity To Take Part In UCO Bank Recruitment 2020

Candidates who are dreaming of doing job in bank, they have a last dance chance to apply for different posts of UCO Bank. The candidates should take note that the recruitments drive, which is ending today, is being done for various positions including Security Officer, CA, IT Officer.

Candidates must read the given notification for more information related to this job.

Vacancy Details:

Name of post: Security Officer, CA, IT Officer including many other posts

Total vacancy: 91 posts

Important Dates:

Starting date for registration: October 27, 2020

Last date for registration: November 17, 2020

Age Limit: 21 to 40 years has been fixed for the posts of Security Officer while 21 to 30 years age limit has been fixed for all other posts.

Educational Qualification: For further information related to the educational qualification, check the further notification.

How to Apply: Candidates will have to apply for these posts through the official website of UCO Bank. Apart from this, direct link is also being given in the news, but it will be active only after October 27.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and interview.

Application fee:

General, EWS, OBC: Rs 1180

SC, ST and PWD: Rs 118

Official website

Official notification

Apply online here