Hurry Up! Application process for this government job as per 7th Pay Commission ending today; Apply soon

Hurry Up! Application process for this government job as per 7th Pay Commission ending today; Apply soon

There is good news for candidates dreaming of getting a government job and salary as per the 7th Pay Commission. The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited application for many vacancies. This recruitment is being done for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil). If you want to apply for the jobs apply by today i.e. October 5 itself as the last date for submission of applications.

Here’s more information related to this job.

Important Dates:

Starting date for registration: August 26, 2020

Last date for registration: September 25, 2020

Last date for submission of application: October 5, 2020

Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil)

Number Post Details:

Name of the post: of posts: 210 Posts

Age Limit: The minimum age for candidates is 21 years and maximum age is 32 years.

Educational Qualification: For further information related to the candidates educational qualification, see further notification (link given below).

How to apply: To complete the application process, candidates should first go to the official website www.opsc.gov.in and download the notification. Complete the application process before the last date as per the given guidelines. The link for the notification will also be found further.

Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and oral examination.

Candidates can click here to go through the official notification.

Candidates can click here to go go the official website of OPSC.