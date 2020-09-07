Hurry! Last date to apply for this 5846 government posts; Check details

Hurry up! If you have not applied for this government job yet, here is a last chance for you to apply online. The online application window for 5846 vacancies will be closed today.

Delhi Police Recruitment 2020 Online Applications which has started at ssc.nic.in from August 1, 2020 and will conclude today i.e September 7, 2020.

Here are the job details:

Name and number of posts:

5846 Constable posts (3433 vacancies are for Constable EXE – Male, 226 are for Constable EXE – Male Ex-Servicemen (others), 243 are for constable (Exe) Male Ex-Servicemen Commando, 1944 are for Constable EXE Female)

Important Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: Aug 1, 2020 to September 7, 2020

Last date and time for receipt of online application: September 7, 2020

Last date and time for making online fee payment: September 9, 2020

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: September 11, 2020

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): September 14, 2020

Date of Computer Based Examination: November 27, 2020 to December 14, 2020

Educational Qualification:

Candidates holding the qualification of 12th from a recognized Board will be able to apply for the aforesaid posts. Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motorcycle or Car).

Age Limit:

The candidates who are applying should be not be less than 18-year-old or more than 25-year-old. However, there will be relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

Salary:

Rs 5,200 – 20,200/- + Grade Pay Rs 2,000/- (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC pay Matrix Level-03).

How to apply:

The interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode by 11.30 PM today. The candidates are required to take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

Application Fee:

Candidates who belong to the category of SC/ST/PWD/Women can apply for the job free of cost while others have to make a payment of Rs 100.

