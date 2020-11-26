Hurry Up If You Are Planning To Buy Phone? Oppo Reduces Price Of Smartphones; Check

You have a good news if you are planning to buy smartphone because Oppo has reduced the price of its four smartphones.

The price of the smartphones which has been cut in are Oppo F17, Oppo A15, Oppo A12 and Oppo Reno 3 Pro. The company has reduced the price of smartphones from the budget to its mid-range by Rs 2000.

All these mobiles have been listed on Amazon and Flipkart with a new price. Now let us give you the detailed information about the price of which smartphone of Oppo brand has been reduced.

Oppo F17 Price in India: The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants of Oppo F17 will now be sold for Rs 18,490. Recall that earlier this model was available for sale for Rs 18,990. This means the price of Oppo F17 has been cut by Rs 500 and with the new price, the Oppo Mobile phone is available on the e-commerce site Amazon and Flipkart.

Only this storage variant of Oppo F17 has reduced the price. If you want information about Oppo F17 Specifications, then you can read all the features by clicking here.

Oppo A12 Price in India: The price of 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variants of Oppo A12 has also been cut by Rs 500. Earlier this model was sold for Rs 9,490 but now after the price cut it is available for sale for Rs 8,990.

If you want information about Oppo A12 Specifications, then you can read all the features by clicking here. This smartphone can be purchased from Amazon and Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Price in India: The price of Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been cut by Rs 2,000. The 8 GB RAM / 128 GB storage variant of this smartphone is now available for sale at Rs 24,990 instead of Rs 25,990, i.e. the price of this model has been reduced by Rs 1000.

At the same time, 8 GB RAM / 256 GB storage variants can now be purchased for Rs 27,990 instead of Rs 29,990. That is, this model is being sold cheap at 2 thousand rupees.

Customers can buy this phone at a new price from Flipkart and Amazon. If you want information about Oppo Reno 3 Pro Specifications, then you can read all the features by clicking here.

Oppo A15 price cut in India: The price of Oppo A15 also has been reduced. It was priced at Rs. 9,490 for the 2GB + 32GB storage option, however, it is now priced at Rs. 8990. Likewise, the 3GB + 32GB storage model, that was priced at Rs 10,990, is now priced at Rs. 9,990.