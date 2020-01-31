Hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles found dead on Paradip sea beach

Paradip: As a matter of concern for environmentalists, hundreds of Olive Ridley turtles were found dead on the sea beach here today morning.

The carcasses were found lying on the stretch of sea beach between Hanuman temple and Sandhakuda area early in the morning by some locals who saw dogs and crows feasting on those.

While it is yet to be ascertained how the turtles which are protected died in such a large number, it is being suspected that illegal fishing trawlers might have a role in it. Despite restrictions, some fishermen are sailing motorized vessels and trawlers off the coast near Paradip which end up in hitting the turtle sometimes.

Meanwhile, tourists have demanded immediate removal of the foul smell causing carcasses from the sea beach as those are creating an unhealthy environment.

Notably, the administration has banned motorized trawler movement within 20 km from the specified coast of the sea near Paradip from November 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020 taking into account the sea turtle congregation.