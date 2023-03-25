Hundreds of fake certificates seized from Bolangir of Odisha

Bolangir: Bolangir town police detained eight accused in case of job application by giving fake certificate for postal job in Bolangir district in Odisha. Hundreds of fake certificates have been seized.

The police sources opened up facts about the fake certificate. Allegations of job applications by submitting fake certificate for postal job in Balangir. Balangir town police has detained eight accused persons.

Hundreds of fake certificates seized by the police said reliable reports. Furthermore fake certificates were being made at a coaching center, found the police.

More than 37 fake certificates were caught during the inspection of the postal department. Postal Superintendent Rajendra Kumar Patnaik said that the police will take action after this. The certificate appears to have been issued from UP. Suspicion of operating a fake certificate racket