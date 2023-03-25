Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Hundreds of fake certificates seized from Bolangir of Odisha

Bolangir town police detained eight accused in case of job application by giving fake certificate for postal job in Bolangir of Odisha.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
fake certificates bolangir
Representational Image

Bolangir: Bolangir town police detained eight accused in case of job application by giving fake certificate for postal job in Bolangir district in Odisha. Hundreds of fake certificates have been seized.

The police sources opened up facts about the fake certificate. Allegations of job applications by submitting fake certificate for postal job in Balangir. Balangir town police has detained eight accused persons.

Take a look

Odisha CM Naveen writes letter to Union Transport Minister

Odisha 5T Secretary visits Puri, to visit Cuttack later today

Hundreds of fake certificates seized by the police said reliable reports. Furthermore fake certificates were being made at a coaching center, found the police.

More than 37 fake certificates were caught during the inspection of the postal department. Postal Superintendent Rajendra Kumar Patnaik said that the police will take action after this. The certificate appears to have been issued from UP. Suspicion of operating a fake certificate racket

Sudeshna Panda 5553 news

A lawyer by profession, a writer by passion and a foodie by soul. Odisha is my home state and I write about it on kalingatv.com

You might also like
State

Tiger scare in Nuapada of Odisha, people cautioned on PA system

State

Odisha CM Naveen appeals all to observe Earth Hour today

State

Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Malkangiri district

State

79 applications received for Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities: Govt

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.