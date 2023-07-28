Hundreds of depositors detain postmaster over missing funds in Balasore

Balasore: The postmaster of Jhadimpal Post Office was detained by local depositors over missing funds in Jaleshwar of Odisha’s Balasore district. The incident occurred when the postmaster was unable to account for the funds during a routine check.

The accused postmaster has been identified as Sanjeeb Hansada.

According to sources, more than hundreds of depositors arrived at the post office and hostage the postmaster after they saw multiple cases of missing funds from their accounts. After discovering discrepancies in the accounts, the investors confronted the postmaster about the missing funds. They detained the postmaster and immediately informed the police about the incident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Reportedly, Sanjeeb has accepted that he has not deposited the money the depositors gave him to deposit in their accounts.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.