Hundreds of animals sacrificed in Malkangiri temple for Dola Purnima

By KalingaTV Bureau
Malkangiri: Hundreds of animals and birds have been sacrificed at Maa Mauli Temple in  Mariwada village of Odisha’s Malkangiri district on the occasion of Dola Purnima today.

Several hundreds of goats, sheeps, chickens, bullocks etc were sacrificed today and the temple premises was soaked in blood.

Large number of people from 50 villages n the district assembled at the temple premises to propitiate the deity on the occasion.

The locals observe the festival with much pump and fanfare in every two years.

