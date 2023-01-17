Humanity beyond duty! Traffic cop saves woman from committing suicide in Odisha

Cuttack: A traffic cop in Odisha’s Cuttack City went beyond his call of duty to show humanity and saved two valuable lives of a woman and her child while she was committing suicide today.

An unidentified woman, with a child in her arms, was seen standing on the over-bridge near the Madhupatna of the City this afternoon. She was allegedly planning to commit suicide for some unknown reasons.

A huge crowd had gathered on the spot but everyone had become a mute spectator. Some of them were even capturing the event on their mobile phones instead of rescuing the woman. But, a traffic cop named Tapan Kumar Das suddenly pulled the woman down.

The presence of mind and swift action of the traffic cop saved the valuable lives of the woman and her child. He was appreciated by one and all present on the spot.