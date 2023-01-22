Humane Sagar-Shriya Mishra marital discord: Shriya seeks time to appear before police

Cuttack: Shriya Mishra, the wife of popular Odia playback singer Humane Sagar, has reportedly sought time from the police to appear before it.

Shriya Mishra and her husband Humane Sagar were slated to appear before the Mahila Police Station tomorrow for the second round of counseling over the marital discord. However, she sought time from the police through a phone call.

Shriya reportedly said that she cannot appear for the counseling tomorrow due to personal reasons and can turn up on January 30.

Meanwhile, Humane Sagar is also said to have been informed about it and has been asked to appear for counseling on January 30.

The star-couple are in the headline after Shriya leveled serious allegations of domestic violence and torture against the famous Ollywood singer. She also alleged that Humane Sagar, under the influence of alcohol, thrashed her on different occasions and forced her for conversion.

On the other hand, Humane Sagar refutes all the allegations and wanted to solve their family problem amicably.