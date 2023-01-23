Humane Sagar marital discord: Singer not to appear before police today

Cuttack: In the much talked about Humane Sagar marital discord matter, the singer shall not appear before the police on Monday, said reliable reports.

Today, the singer and his wife Shriya Mishra were supposed to appear before the Mahila police station in Cuttack in relation to the, Humane Sagar marital discord case.

The popular singer Humane Sagar has allegedly physically abused his wife. His wife has filed a complaint against him in Cuttack.

Both Human Sagar and his wife have been directed to appear before the Mahila Police Station and there both parties will be heard and counselled.

He has won the reality singing competition “Voice of Odisha Season 2” in 2012. It is worth mentioning that the singer is very popular with the masses and has many trending Odia hit songs to his credit such as: ‘Lage Prema Najar’, ‘Janu Tame Chamkucha’ and mane others.

Yesterday both the husband and wife had interacted with the press and shared their sides of the story with the public.