Rairangpur: Odisha police have busted an inter-state human trafficking racket, arrested three persons and rescued two victims.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Rana, Suraj Kulia and Deepak Rana, they are natives of Gobindballavpur, West-Bengal.

The two victims were native of Rairangpur area in Mayurbhanj district.

According to police, On September 16, one of the accused on pretext of high- salaried job at the Rourkela Steel Plant took both the girls to Delhi from Tata Railway station in Jharkhand.

Later, took the girls to Sheopur city in Madhya Pradesh and handed over to the master-mind of the racket.

The girls were sold at a price of Rs 1.2 lakh to one customer.

After the family members lost contact with the girls, they grew suspicious and filed an FIR in the police station.

On being informed, Gorumahisani police and Rairangpur police rescued both the girls from Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh via mobile tracking and later arrested three accused from West-Bengal.

The arrested have admitted that they have sold around 10 girls from Odisha, Jharkhand, West-bengal and Chhatisgarh in Madhyapradesh.

The main master-mind a lady who is involved in this racket will be arrested soon, informs Mayurbhanj police.