Human skeleton recovered from septic tank in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A human skeleton has been found from a septic tank at Patamunda under Koida police limits in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

The locals spotted the human skeleton in the septic tank and informed the Koida police station but the police did not initiate any immediate action in connection with this case.

However, the cops arrived at the spot today, recovered the skeleton from the tank and initiated a probe into the matter.

According to sources, it is being suspected that the skeleton was of a woman. The identity of the skeleton is yet to be ascertained.