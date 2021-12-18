Shocking! Human skeleton recovered from canal in Odisha

Pipili: A human skeleton has been recovered from Khadimul canal of Puri’s Pipili district in Odisha. The mortal remains were found during the cleaning of the canal.

The police then reached the scene of the incident and recovered the skeleton.

Later on, it was sent to the forensic laboratory for further examination. However, the gender of the deceased is still unknown.

The officers claim the remains is around a year old, but more details on the case is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, an unnatural death (UD) case has been registered in the Pipili police station and the investigation is underway.