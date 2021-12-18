Shocking! Human skeleton recovered from canal in Odisha

By WCE 8
human skeleton recovered odisha
Image credit- IANS

Pipili: A human skeleton has been recovered from Khadimul canal of Puri’s Pipili district in Odisha. The mortal remains were found during the cleaning of the canal.

The police then reached the scene of the incident and recovered the skeleton.

Later on, it was sent to the forensic laboratory for further examination. However, the gender of the deceased is still unknown.

The officers claim the remains is around a year old, but more details on the case is yet to be known.

Meanwhile, an unnatural death (UD) case has been registered in the Pipili police station and the investigation is underway.

Also Read: Omicron In Odisha: Prepared To Handle 3rd Wave, Public Health Director

You might also like
State

ILS Bhubaneswar Recruitment: Deadline for online application ending shortly, apply…

State

Nuclear-capable strategic Agni Prime missile off the coast of Odisha

State

Cold wave in Odisha: 12 places record below 12 degrees

State

Omicron In Odisha: Prepared To Handle 3rd Wave, Public Health Director

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.