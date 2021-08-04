Human skeleton found buried in sand heap in Odisha

By WCE 1

Paradip: A human skeleton was found buried in a sand heap near boat factory of Bijoychandpur in Paradip on Wednesday morning.

Sources say, some labourers while working spotted a polythene wrapped the skeleton under the sand dumped at Bijaychandrapur and informed the Paradip police.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the skeleton and sent it for autopsy.

It is suspected that someone might have killed and dumped or thrown after the body has undergone autospsy.

The police have registered a case in this connection. Investigation is on to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

