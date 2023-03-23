Human-like goat born in Odisha, watch

Angul: In a bizarre incident, a goat gave birth to a deformed baby with a human-like face in Odisha’s Angul district yesterday. The rare goat was born in the house of one Nandu Penthei of Tainsi village of the district.

The hands, legs and head of the calf resemble a human. However, its ears were like a goat’s.

As soon as the news spread, a crowd of people from the locality gathered in the village eager to get a glimpse of the strange-looking creature.

However, the human-like goat died few hours after its birth, following which Nandu and his family members buried it.