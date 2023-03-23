Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Human-like goat born in Odisha, watch

By Subadh Nayak
Human-like goat born in Odisha

Angul: In a bizarre incident, a goat gave birth to a deformed baby with a human-like face in Odisha’s Angul district yesterday. The rare goat was born in the house of one Nandu Penthei of Tainsi village of the district.

The hands, legs and head of the calf resemble a human. However, its ears were like a goat’s.

As soon as the news spread, a crowd of people from the locality gathered in the village eager to get a glimpse of the strange-looking creature.

Take a look

However, the human-like goat died few hours after its birth, following which Nandu and his family members buried it.

 

