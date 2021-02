Berhampur: A huge dotted whale shark was found alive at the Sonapur beach in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday. The locals and the Forest department are trying to release it into deep water.

As per reports, the huge shark was first witnessed by the fishermen. Soon, they intimated the Forest department and the officials rushed to the beach.

Till this report was written, the local fishermen and the Forest department official were trying to release the gigantic fish to the deep sea.