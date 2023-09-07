Huge tree falls on railway tracks in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Mayurbhanj: A tree has allegedly fallen on the railway tracks in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha on Thursday, said reliable reports.

The Rupsha – Bangiriposhi Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train stopped at Kesipur, said reliable reports. The incident took place near Betanati. It is worth mentioning that, the tree fell on the railway tracks and the electricity lines.

Hence the power supply was also cut off in the entire area. The fire personnel reached the spot and tried to clear off the tree from the railway tracks.

The officials of the railway department has reached the spot and carried out an investigation in this matter.

Detailed probe underway in this matter, reports awaited.