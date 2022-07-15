Huge spike in Covid cases! Odisha records above 1k positives

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday reported a huge spike in Covid cases with more than 1000 positives, informed Information & Public Relations Department. The state has witnessed 1043 Covid cases including 100 children.

Out of the total cases, 609 are quarantine cases while the rest 434 are local contacts. Currently, there are 4825 active cases in the State.

Details of the number of Covid cases from 28 districts and the State Pool:

1. Balasore: 20

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 7

4. Balangir: 7

5. Boudh: 13

6. Cuttack: 205

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Dhenkanal: 3

9. Gajapati: 10

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 22

12. Jajpur: 18

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 10

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 15

17. Keonjhar: 6

18. Khurda: 335

19. Koraput: 4

20. Mayurbhanj: 28

21. Nawarangpur: 9

22. Nayagarh: 19

23. Nuapada: 9

24. Puri: 28

25. Rayagada: 1

26. Sambalpur: 31

27. Sonepur: 32

28. Sundargarh: 106

29. State Pool: 79

It is pertinent to mention that the free Covid booster shots will be given to people in the age group of 18-59 years from today at all government vaccination centres. People in the 18-59 age group will get free precaution doses of the Covid vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive as the country is celebrating 75 years of Independence as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

As many as 2,65,85,000 beneficiaries are in the 18-59 age group category out of which 1,50,000 beneficiaries have taken the booster dose.