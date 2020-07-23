Jajpur Road: A huge 12-feet-long python has been rescued from Koil village under Bandha panchayat coming under the Sukinda forest range of Jajpur district in Odisha.

The snake was spotted by the villagers as it gobbled up a goat at one go. The villagers immediately alerted the forest officials and the snake helpline members.

One of the the snake helpline members Soumyajeet Behera along with others rescued the snake and handed it over to the forest officials

It is however worth mentioning that the snake was around 12-feet-long. The forest officials conducted a health check-up of the rescued reptile and then released it into the nearby forest.

The forest officials also added that the main reason for such huge snakes loitering into human habitation is due to reducing forests and lack of food.