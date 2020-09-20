Angul: A huge snake measuring more than 12-feet in length has been rescued from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant yesterday.

The reptile has been identified as a Python and was spotted inside the plant by a few of the employees.

The staffers immediately alerted the Snake Helpline Members who rushed to the spot and rescued the snake. It was then released into the nearby.

Such snake spotting is common during the monsoon season said one of the snake helpline members.