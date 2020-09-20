snake rescued odisha
File Photo

Huge Snake (Python) Rescued From NTPC Plant In Odisha’s Angul

By KalingaTV Bureau

Angul: A huge snake measuring more than 12-feet in length has been rescued from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant yesterday.

The reptile has been identified as a Python and was spotted inside the plant by a few of the employees.

Related News

Dowry harassment,Murder Allegation Against Police & Son…

Odisha: Daitapati Premananada Dashmohapatra Of Jagannath…

Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar, Check Details

Cuttack city reports 275 new Covid-19 cases, Tally rises to…

The staffers immediately alerted the Snake Helpline Members who rushed to the spot and rescued the snake. It was then released into the nearby.

Such snake spotting is common during the monsoon season said one of the snake helpline members.

You might also like
State

Dowry harassment,Murder Allegation Against Police & Son In Odisha’s…

State

Odisha: Daitapati Premananada Dashmohapatra Of Jagannath Temple Passes Away

Business

Gold Price Today In Bhubaneswar, Check Details

State

Britain’s Got Talent 2020: ‘X1X Crew’ From India Gets Standing Ovation For…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7