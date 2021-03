Balasore: A huge dead shark has been rescued by the locals from Kantia Chira river in Balasore district of Odisha. The fishermen had caught the fish and got it to the shore.

The fish had later on been released into the sea. But, later it was spotted in the river and was dead. The reason of death is yet to be ascertained.

The forest department shall probe further into the matter and find the reason of the death.