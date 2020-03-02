Huge sea fish weighing over 900 kg caught off Digha coast

Jaleswar: Curiosity struck the locals near Digha coast in East Midnapur district of West Bengal near Balasore district on Monday after a huge sea fish fell in fishermen’s net.

As per the report, a group of fishermen had been for fishing into the deep sea early morning today when the fish weighing around 900 kg was accidentally caught.

After the fish was brought to the shore by the fishermen people in large numbers turned up to take a glimpse of it.

Later, a fish vendor of Digha Market namely Rabindra Samal bought the fish for Rs 20,000 following an auction, says the report.