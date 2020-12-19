Huge Sambar Deer rescued in Mayurbhanj dist of Odisha: Watch

Karanjia: The Forest department officials on Saturday rescued a large sambar deer from Ghagarabeda village under Karanjia forest division in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

As per reports, the huge sambar deer was first spotted in Ghagarbeda village in the morning hour two days back. It has been expected that deer might have walked down to this Odisha village after straying off from the herd and losing its way from the Khairibanan Forest area of Jharkhand.

After getting information about the animal, Forest Department officials reached the spot and tried to make it flee to the forest. However, instead of moving to the forest, the deer lurked into a house. Hence, the officials took hold of it with help from the villagers and later released in to the forest.