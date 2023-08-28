Huge rush of passengers witnessed at Bhubaneswar railway station, here’s why

Bhubaneswar: Huge rush of passengers were witnessed at Bhubaneswar railway station for the last two days due to cancellation of several trains.

Hundreds of passengers were seen stranded at the railway station as their trains were cancelled due to the ongoing infrastructure and safety-related works at various stations under the East Coast Railway (ECoR).

According to reports, the ECoR has cancelled several trains to and from Bhubaneswar station due to the ongoing works for the third line between Mancheswar and Bhubaneswar. Because of this, many trains are operating from Bhubaneswar New Station and Khurda Road. However, the passengers are aware of this information.

The much awaited third line work between Barang and Khurda Road Rail Line project has been commissioned recently. This third line railway section has been commissioned after inspection of last patch of work between Mancheswar & Bhubaneswar by Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) and also sanction was received from Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS).

This is an important Safety Related work to link tracks. Signalling System works have also been taken up for a hassle free train movement between Barang and Khurda Road in future. After completion of this project works, train services between Barang and Khurda Road will be easier as trains to and from Naraj route & Cuttack Route and from Puri & Brahmapur side will not face any difficulties.

To make hassle free traffic movement, ECoR has cancelled and partially cancelled some of the trains, temporarily.

The major focus on the scheduling of trains was to keep the requirements of daily passengers in consideration, hence all efforts were made for minimum hindrance to passengers. After completion of this work, the bottle neck area for train movements like in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road will be easier.

Apart from this, ECoR had also announced about the cancellation and partial cancellation of trains much prior to the actual dates. It was also made available through social media. It is appealed to all passengers to go through these details before planning their journey.

Major infrastructure and safety-related works in ECoR to enhance traffic facilities in future:

Major safety-related and infrastructural developmental works at various places including Haridaspur, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Sambalpur City along with Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar Railway Stations.

The extremely important project works related to the 3rd line between Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar from 17th to 30th August 2023.

Major changes in the layout of Mancheswar Railway Station from 17th to 30th August 2023.

Major re-arrangement of the Signaling System in Bhubaneswar and Mancheswar Railway Station.

Daily on average 25 Trains originating or passing through were cancelled temporarily during the project work for a few days.

Meanwhile, the ECoR has urged the passengers to plan their journey by keeping the above information in the mind so that they do not face any inconveniences.