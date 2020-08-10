Huge, Rare Yellowish Turtle Rescued Yet Again In Odisha

Chandbali: A rare golden turtle was spotted in Bentalpur village under Chandbali block in Bhadrak district today.

According to sources, a man identified as Nirakar Mohanty, spotted the rare turtle, weighing around 2.5 kgs in his farm while he was working there.

A huge crowd gathered in front of Mohanty’s house to get a glimpse of the rare turtle.

On being informed, the forest officials reached the spot and rescued the rare turtle. They released the rare turtle into the Baitarni River.

It is noteworthy, that a similar rare and unique yellow turtle was rescued from a farm in Sujanpur village under Soro block of Balasore district on July 19.

Another such rare and unique yellowish turtle was rescued from Dhuli panchayat under Khaira block in Balasore district in Odisha on August 4.