Huge quantity of ganja and brown sugar destroyed in Angul

Angul: In its drive against ganja cultivation and trading of brown sugar, police reportedly destroyed a huge amount of ganja and brown sugar today.

Angul district police on its Twitter handle informed that it destroyed more than 2000 kgs of contraband ganja and more than 60 grams of brown sugar at Smelter Plant Nalco.

The cops destroyed the illegal items in the presence of the drug disposal committee of the district.

Angul police has destroyed more than 2000 kgs of contraband ganja & more than 60 gms of brown sugar at Smelter Plant Nalco, Angul in presence of drug disposal committee of Angul District. @CMO_Odisha @DGPOdisha @digncrtalcher @OdishapoliceStf @odisha_police pic.twitter.com/rlAPkEBbYf — Angul Police (@SP_Angul) January 15, 2023

Likewise, the Manmunda Police in Boudh district destroyed illegal cannabis plants being cultivated in a land extending approximately 30 acres at Pauka village under Sagada Grama Panchayat.

In continues Drive against ganja cultivation

Manmunda PS team destroyed illegal cannabis plants being cultivated in a land extending approx 30 acres under Village Pauka of Sagada GP. @CMO_Odisha @odisha_police @igpsr @OdishapoliceStf pic.twitter.com/mB2sZ9Z0H9 — Boudh Police (@BoudhPolice) January 15, 2023

The Boudh Model PS team also destroyed illegal cannabis plants being cultivated in a land extending approximately 15 acres at Bailbeda village.

A team of cops from Kantamal Police Station of the district also destroyed illegal cannabis plants being cultivated in a land extending approximately 56 acres at Padhel village forest area of Baragaon Grama Panchayat.