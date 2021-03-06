Huge Quantity Of Foreign Liquor Seized In Rourkela Of Odisha, 3 Held

Rourkela: A huge quantity of fake foreign liquor has been seized in Rourkela city of Sundargarh district in Odisha. Three persons have been arrested in connection with this case.

Acting on a tip-off the Excise Department of Rourkela conducted a raid and seized about 1,260 litres of illegal foreign liquor. The seized liquor was labelled and packed for shipment.

According to reports, the accused imported the foreign liquor from Jharkhand.

A special team was formed by the Excise Department to nab the illegal liquor smugglers.

The worth of the seized liquor is estimated to be Rs 7 lakh.