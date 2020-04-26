Representative Image Pic Credits: Zee News

Huge Quantity Of Foreign Liquor Seized In Bhubaneswar, Father Son Duo Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A huge quantity of foreign liquor has been seized in Bhubaneswar today. A father and son duo have been arrested in this connection.

The Quick Action Team (QAT) conducted a raid in Nayapalli area and seized the foreign liquor. A father and son duo were arrested in this connection.

It is noteworthy that such seizures have become common amid the Covid-19 lock down in all parts of the State.

Since liquor shops are closed people are using illegal means and paying almost double the price to obtain alcohol thus encouraging back marketeering.

Further details on the raid are awaited.

