Huge Quantity Of Foreign Liquor Seized In Bhadrak, Two Held

Bhadrak: The Odisha police seized huge amount of Indian Made Foreign Liquor(IMFL) near Sukhadebapur Chhak in Bhadrak district and arrested two persons.

Acting on reliable information, the Basudevpur police were patrolling near Sukhadevapur Chhak. During a search near Bharat Gas in Sukhadevapur Chhak the police seized huge cache of foreign liquor and arrested two persons in this connection.

The Police has also seized two motorcycles from their possession.

Further details are awaited.