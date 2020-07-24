Representative Image Pic Credits: Zee News

Huge Quantity Of Foreign Liquor Seized In Bhadrak, Two Held

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhadrak: The Odisha police seized huge amount of Indian Made Foreign Liquor(IMFL) near Sukhadebapur Chhak in Bhadrak district and arrested two persons.

Acting on reliable information, the Basudevpur police were patrolling near Sukhadevapur Chhak. During a search near Bharat Gas in Sukhadevapur Chhak the police seized huge cache of foreign liquor and arrested two persons in this connection.

The Police has also seized two motorcycles from their possession.

Further details are awaited.

 

You might also like
Nation

Highest Ever Spike Of Covid-19 Cases In India, Total Of 49,310 Cases In 24hrs

State

Thundershower, rainfall alert for 7 Odisha districts today

State

Corona claims another Covid Warrior’s life in Odisha

State

Here’s the guideline for Independence Day 2020 celebrations

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.