Huge Quantity Of Country Liquor Destroyed In Odisha

Nabarangpur: Huge amount of country liquor and molasses was destroyed in Papadahandi area of Nabarangpur district in Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, the Papadahandi PS team conducted excise raid near village Kusumkhunti and destroyed approximately 2000 ltrs of Mahua (molasses) wash and seized 50 ltrs of ID (Illicitly Distilled) liquor.

Further probe in on in the matter.