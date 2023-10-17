Huge quantity of country liquor destroyed in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: Huge amount of country liquor and molasses was destroyed in Balasore district of Odisha, said reports on Tuesday.

Illegal country liquor was being manufactured in Balasore. Around 41,000 liters of molasses was destroyed and 500 liters of country liquor was seized today.

It is reported that its estimated cost will be more than 25 lakh rupees. Along with this, the equipment used for cooking liquor has also been seized.

In the old Balasore area, such illegal country liquor breweries have been operating since many years. The liquor mafia ran its empire in such a way as to survive from the clutches of the police and gain wealth by trading the liquor.

But because of the upcoming Durga puja and festival season the police, who started a special drive for the last few days, were able to destroy the manufacturing unit today.

This morning, the excise department and the police team and the forest department jointly raied and destroyed more than 41,000 liters of molasses buried under the soil. About 100 employees were included in this raid team.

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath said, a special drive was conducted to avoid unpleasant situation during the Pujas. Two platoon force, two force home guards, excise department team, forest department team together reached the spot with DSP.