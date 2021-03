Huge Quantity Of Cough Syrup Seized In Puri District Of Odisha

Puri: Huge quantity of cough syrup has been seized and two people have been arrested in this connection in Puri district of Odisha.

The arrested people have been identified as Ranjit Swain and Abhijit Ray.

Based on a tip-off, the Kumbharpada police conducted a raid at Krishna Garden and seized the illegally manufactured adulterated cough syrup along with the intoxication pill.

The cops have seized various items from the spot along with Rs 15,500 cash.