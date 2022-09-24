Huge python rescued in Odisha’s Boudh district

By Himanshu 0

Boudh: In another case of snake rescue in the State, a huge python was rescued in Boudh district of Odisha on Friday. The snake was found in the Jogindrapur village under Manamunda Forest range in this district.

As per reports, a python was witnessed by the local in the Jogindrapur village on Friday. Soon, many people flocked to the spot to witness the huge reptile. The locals then informed the Forest Department and Snake Helpline members.

Within no time the officials of the Forest Department reached the spot and rescued the python with the help of Snake helpline members.

The snake was measured and found that it was approximately 8 feet long. Later, the Forest Department officials released the python at a lonely place in the Arjunpur forest to its natural habitat.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Bada Osha at Dhabaleshwar Pitha on November 6

State

Parbati Giri mega lift irrigation project gets approval from cabinet

State

Petrol and diesel prices increase in Bhubaneswar, check updated rates in your city

Business

Gold rate in India decreases by Rs 460 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.