Huge python rescued in Odisha’s Boudh district

Boudh: In another case of snake rescue in the State, a huge python was rescued in Boudh district of Odisha on Friday. The snake was found in the Jogindrapur village under Manamunda Forest range in this district.

As per reports, a python was witnessed by the local in the Jogindrapur village on Friday. Soon, many people flocked to the spot to witness the huge reptile. The locals then informed the Forest Department and Snake Helpline members.

Within no time the officials of the Forest Department reached the spot and rescued the python with the help of Snake helpline members.

The snake was measured and found that it was approximately 8 feet long. Later, the Forest Department officials released the python at a lonely place in the Arjunpur forest to its natural habitat.